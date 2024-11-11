HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $9,671,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,415.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $709,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,526,059.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $9,671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,415.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,965,400 shares of company stock valued at $25,156,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

