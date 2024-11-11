HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $95,882,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 118.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.13. 147,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,569. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.28 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

