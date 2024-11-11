Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.44. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 2,852,035 shares trading hands.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,510,000 after buying an additional 2,238,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after buying an additional 146,689 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,515 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

