Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 2347831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
