HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect HIVE Blockchain Technologies to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.64 million.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.