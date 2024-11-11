Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $455.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $360.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.04.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $301,364,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 95.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.