Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,526,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average is $206.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

