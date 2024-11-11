Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 912.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,038.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

HHH stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

