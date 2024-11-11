Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HWM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

