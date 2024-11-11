H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.350 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of HRB traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,137. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

