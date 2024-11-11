HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $610.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.26.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $656.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,431.61, a PEG ratio of 8,729.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.09. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

