Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 325125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HUT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,248.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.