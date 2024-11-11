iCoreConnect (ICCT) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Volatility & Risk

iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCoreConnect and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $10.27 million -$15.55 million -0.06 iCoreConnect Competitors $2.09 billion $337.89 million 7.99

Profitability

iCoreConnect’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect. iCoreConnect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares iCoreConnect and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -260.79% -614.22% -152.86% iCoreConnect Competitors -59.81% -28.91% -7.78%

Summary

iCoreConnect rivals beat iCoreConnect on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

