IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$44.38 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.92 and a 52 week high of C$44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

