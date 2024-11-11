Ilika (LON:IKA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 313060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.58 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.41. The stock has a market cap of £30.11 million, a PE ratio of -616.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

