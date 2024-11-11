Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Lowered by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,064,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Imperial Oil by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1,250.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.83. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,948. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

