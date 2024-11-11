Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of INGM stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Ingram Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.