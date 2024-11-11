Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Ingram Micro Price Performance
Shares of INGM stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
Ingram Micro Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingram Micro
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Fast-Growing Stocks Analysts See Doubling in Price
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.