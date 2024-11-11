Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $797.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

