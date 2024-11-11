Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 27,171 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $165,743.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ardelyx Trading Down 20.5 %

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.07 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ardelyx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 269,046 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

