Insider Selling: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells $725,796.18 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $725,796.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,969.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $566,349.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.56 and a 52-week high of $105.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.22.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $4,331,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 963,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

