Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 10,981 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $121,449.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greg Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.