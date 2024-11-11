Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $82,731.44 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $82,731.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,772.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $618.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 125.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

