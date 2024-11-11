Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $276.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 349.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 113.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

