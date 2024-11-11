Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Intapp Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $901,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,828,057.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $901,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,828,057.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,156,222 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 59.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 55.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Intapp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

