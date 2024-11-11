Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.38 and last traded at $174.38, with a volume of 4426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.