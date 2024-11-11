Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $156.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.44 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

