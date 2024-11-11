International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Reduced by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $213.72 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.31. The company has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

