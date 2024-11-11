International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of IBM stock opened at $213.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $237.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.31.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
