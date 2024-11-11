Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 2.8% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

