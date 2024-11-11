Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 814,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.21.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $192.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $192.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

