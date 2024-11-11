Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $596,211.44 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 74,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $596,211.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,062,987.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,409,430.62.

On Monday, October 21st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86.

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 2.2 %

LUNR opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

