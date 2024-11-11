Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory trimmed its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,434,000.

PPA traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,587. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $84.92 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

