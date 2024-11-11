Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 134.9% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

