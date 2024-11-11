Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.64 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

