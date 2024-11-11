Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1,195.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

