Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 105095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

