Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 105095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Trading Halts Explained
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.