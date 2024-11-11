InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Position Increased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,551 shares during the quarter. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 321,312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX opened at $21.05 on Monday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

