IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 134.37% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

