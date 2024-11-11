iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

