iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $59.47.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

