iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Fountainhead AM LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.00. 1,889,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,977. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

