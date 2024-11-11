iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.35 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

