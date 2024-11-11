iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,193. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

