iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,675. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.