iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 818550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
