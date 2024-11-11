iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 818550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 189.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,341 shares during the period.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

