iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stake Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

