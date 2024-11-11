iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.99 and last traded at $114.41, with a volume of 60388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $179,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

