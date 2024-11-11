iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.