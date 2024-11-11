iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 39950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $655.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 213,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,097,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.