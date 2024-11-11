iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 348,824 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $237.52 and a 12 month high of $329.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.